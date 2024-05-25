SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR), on May 24, ending their 5-year wait for a place in the final of the Indian Premier League.

In the final match on May 26, SunRisers Hyderabad will come face to face with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 2016 champions outclassed Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 in Chennai, on May 24. Pat Cummins defended a 175-run target and won by 36 runs to set up a final date with the Knight Riders.

The conditions in Chennai played their part as the dew did not arrive, contrary to expectations, in Chennai, making life difficult for the Rajasthan batters in their failed chase.

SunRisers gave their best as Heinrich Klaasen's fifty and a masterclass of spin-bowling from two youngsters, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed helped the Cummins-led side storm into the final.

Rajasthan was in for a huge disappointment as they crashed out of the tournament despite beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

While KKR took the direct route to Chennai after hammering SRH in Ahmedabad, SRH eventually got there, giving themselves an opportunity to seek revenge.