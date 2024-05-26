The much-anticipated final Indian Premier League (IPL) match will take place on May 26, featuring a face-off between SunRisers Hyderabad (SR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two teams will come face to face at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

While the excitement amongst fans is at its peak, rain is expected to play spoilsport in the KKR vs SRH final due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

After 73 matches, the two teams have put their names in the final of the tournament. KKR, guided by mentor Gautam Gambhir not only finished the group-stage at the top of the table, but also beat SRH with ease in the Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final of the tournament. SRH on the other hand, put in a resilient show in the knockouts against RR to set up the final vs KKR.

If luck is in his favour, Cummins can become the second captain after MS Dhoni to complete the World Cup-IPL double. MS Dhoni won the IPL trophy with the Super Kings, months after leading India to their historic ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. Dhoni is the only captain so far in cricket history to have won the IPL and the ODI World Cup.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR), on May 24, ending their 5-year wait for a place in the final of the Indian Premier League.

The 2016 champions outclassed Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 in Chennai, on May 24. Pat Cummins defended a 175-run target and won by 36 runs to set up a final date with the Knight Riders.

After RR’s defeat, Riyan Parag said that he aims to play for team India one day and is not giving importance to anything else. He, however, expressed happiness over the team’s success.