Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged triumphant over Delhi Capitals (DC) with a commanding 67-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. SRH showcased their batting prowess by setting a formidable total of 266 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, before skillfully dismantling the DC batting lineup to secure victory.

The clash between the two IPL giants saw Sunrisers Hyderabad reaffirm their dominance with the bat for the third consecutive occasion, marking their fourth successive triumph in the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Led by the dynamic leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH delivered a masterclass performance, leaving the home team struggling to keep pace.

Delhi Capitals, facing the daunting task of chasing down the third-highest total in IPL history, launched a valiant effort with the bat. Prithvi Shaw showcased glimpses of brilliance with a flurry of boundaries, but his departure on the fifth delivery halted DC's momentum.

With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad leapfrogged to the second spot on the IPL points table, joining Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants with eight points each. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals find themselves in sixth position with six points, as the race for playoff spots intensifies.