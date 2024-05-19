As the city gears up for the much-anticipated IPL clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, a scandal involving black market ticket sales has sparked outrage among cricket enthusiasts.

The controversy centers on a teenager who allegedly exploited the high demand for tickets by reselling them at exorbitant prices.

According to reports, tickets initially priced at Rs 1,600 were sold for Rs 3,000-4,000, while Rs 3,500 tickets fetched an astronomical Rs 17,000.

This brazen act of profiteering has not only angered fans but also raised serious concerns about the integrity of ticket distribution for the event.

Compounding the scandal are allegations implicating officials from Book My Show, the ticketing platform responsible for the IPL match tickets.

While these claims have yet to be substantiated, they have nonetheless intensified calls for an investigation into the matter.

The revelation has prompted a wave of demands for strict measures against those involved in the illicit trade.

Fans and commentators alike are urging authorities to take decisive action to prevent such exploitation in the future.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium, the venue for the high-stakes game, is expected to host a massive crowd, making the availability and fair distribution of tickets a critical issue. As the situation unfolds, the cricket community in Guwahati remains on edge, eager for transparency and justice.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the involvement of Book My Show officials, but the incident has already cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a celebratory sporting event.