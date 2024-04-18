Cricket enthusiasts in the North East are gearing up for an exciting event as the Indian Premier League (IPL) action returns to the region in May. Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play two home matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, offering fans a chance to witness high-octane cricket right in their backyard.

For the general audience, ticket prices will start from Rs 1000, offering various seating options to suit different preferences. The maximum price of a ticket for these matches will be Rs 9000, catering to fans who seek premium viewing experiences. It's a chance for cricket lovers of all ages to witness top-tier cricketing action live from the stadium.

This time around, spectators will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the international cricket practices as local players will be able to watch Rajasthan Royals' practice sessions. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await the chance to see their favorite players in action and gain insights into their training routines.

Ticket sales for the matches are set to commence, with pre-registrants getting the first bite at securing their seats. Those who have registered pre-registrations will be able to purchase tickets starting from 4 pm today, giving them an exclusive window to secure their spot in the stands. For students eager to catch the action, special discounted tickets priced at Rs 500 will be available, making it more accessible for young cricket enthusiasts to be a part of the IPL experience.

The excitement peaks as Guwahati's own Riyan Parag gears up to showcase his talent alongside his Rajasthan Royals teammates on May 15th and 19th, 2024. The local hero's presence adds an extra layer of excitement for fans, who eagerly await his performances on the home ground.

With tickets set to open to the general public from 4 pm tomorrow, cricket enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on the thrilling IPL action coming to Guwahati. As the countdown to the matches begins, anticipation and excitement are reaching fever pitch among fans across the region.