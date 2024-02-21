The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to kick off on March 22, according to league chairman Arun Dhumal. Despite the tournament dates overlapping with the general elections, the entirety of the IPL will be held in India.

The election schedule, expected in April and May, has delayed the release of the full IPL 2024 schedule. Dhumal, in conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), disclosed that only the first 15 days of the tournament schedule will be announced initially, with the rest to follow post the general election dates announcement. In 2009 and 2014, the IPL was partially or wholly held outside India due to the elections, while the 2019 tournament occurred in India despite the elections.

The 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons took place in the UAE due to Covid restrictions. The IPL 2024 season will be followed immediately by the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, with the IPL final likely on May 26 and the ICC event starting on June 1.

India's first match, part of Group B, is against Ireland in New York on June 5. The IPL opener will see last year's finalists, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, face off. The 2024 season players' auction took place in December, with Australian pacer Mitchell Starc becoming the most expensive player in league history after Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for ₹24.75 crore.