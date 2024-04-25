In a high-octane clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli found himself under the microscope as his intent and strike rate came under question during a crucial encounter on Thursday, April 2nd.

Amid expectations of a substantial total against the home team, Kohli's innings of 51 runs off 43 balls on a favorable batting pitch left many perplexed. The RCB captain exhibited early promise, dispatching boundaries against left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma and SRH captain Pat Cummins. Kohli's score of 32 runs at the end of the powerplay, comprising four boundaries and a six, hinted at a formidable innings in the making.

However, Kohli's momentum waned significantly post the powerplay, failing to register a single boundary in the subsequent overs. Struggling against spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande, as well as the slower deliveries from Jaydev Unadkat, Kohli's scoring rate plummeted, culminating in his dismissal in the 15th over.

While Kohli grappled with the spin, his teammate Rajat Patidar demonstrated a contrasting approach, smashing SRH spinners for four sixes in a single over bowled by Mayank Markande. Patidar's blistering innings, which saw him accumulate 50 runs off just 20 deliveries, underscored Kohli's struggle to accelerate the scoring rate.

The scrutiny intensified as a segment of fans voiced concerns over Kohli's approach, particularly in the context of the upcoming T20 World Cup. With Kohli's return to the T20I format in January and his potential inclusion in the Indian squad for the World Cup, questions loom over his adaptability to the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket.

Despite the criticism, Kohli surpassed the 400-run mark for the 10th time in his IPL career, consolidating his position atop the Orange Cap standings. This scrutiny echoes a similar critique following Kohli's century, scored at a comparatively slower pace, against Rajasthan Royals in a previous IPL encounter.