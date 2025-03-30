Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on an impressive bowling display, particularly excelling in the death overs, to restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a total of 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday, March 30.

The star of the show was Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who delivered a masterclass in death-over bowling with pinpoint yorkers that dismantled RR’s batting lineup. His lethal spell was instrumental in halting Rajasthan’s momentum in the final overs.

One of the defining moments of the innings came when Pathirana produced a scorching yorker to uproot Riyan Parag’s stumps. Parag, who had been well set at the crease, attempted a big shot but was completely outplayed by Pathirana’s sheer pace and accuracy. His dismissal proved to be a major setback for RR as they struggled to accelerate in the closing stages of the innings.

Earlier in the match, Tushar Deshpande faced a full-length delivery from Pathirana and attempted a scoop shot, but failed to connect, resulting in an extra run being conceded as a bye. Despite some promising partnerships, Rajasthan’s batters found it challenging to break free against CSK’s disciplined bowling attack.

With a target of 183 runs to chase, Chennai Super Kings now have a strong foundation to push for victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Guwahati.