The Indian Premier League (IPL) champions - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been awarded Rs 20 crore for winning the 18th edition. Runners-up Punjab Kings received Rs 12.5 crore.

RCB lifted their maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league by getting the better of PBKS by six runs in an exciting summit showdown here on Tuesday, ending a long wait of 18 years for the team as well as its talisman Virat Kohli.

Third-Place finishers Mumbai Indians earned Rs 7 crore for reaching Qualifier 2, while the fourth-placed Gujarat Titans were given Rs 6.5 crore for playing in the Eliminator.

Over the years, the IPL prize money has grown exponentially.

In the inaugural 2008 edition, the winning side received Rs 4.8 crore, whereas the runner-up team was awarded Rs 2.4 crore.

DDCA wins 'Best Pitch and Ground' award -- The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has got the 'Best Pitch and Ground' award for the matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Besides the recognition, DDCA also got richer by Rs 50 lakh.

The stadium hosted seven matches this season, all of them being preliminary fixtures.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed his gratitude, stating, "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure." List of winners with prize purse: - Winners RCB: Rs 20 crore Runners-up PBKS: Rs 12.5 crore Third-placed Mumbai Indians: Rs 7 crore Fourth-placed Gujarat Titans: Rs 6.5 crore Orange Cap winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Purple Cap winner (Prasidh Krishna): Rs 10 lakh Emerging Player winner (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Most Valuable Player (Suryakumar Yadav): Rs 15 lakh Super Striker of the season (Vaibhav Suryavanshi): Rs 10 lakh + Tata Curvv car Fantasy King of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Best Catch winner (Kamindu Mendis): Rs 10 lakh Most Dot Balls (Mohammed Siraj): Rs 10 lakh Super Sixes (Nicholas Pooran): Rs 10 lakh Fours of the season (Sai Sudharsan): Rs 10 lakh Fairplay Award (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 10 lakh Pitch and Ground (Delhi Capitals home ground New Delhi): Rs 50 lakh List of award winners in the RCB vs PBKS final Player of the Match (Krunal Pandya): Rs 5 lakh Super Striker (Jitesh Sharma): Rs 1 lakh Most Dot balls (Krunal Pandya): Rs 1 lakh Most fours (Priyansh Arya): Rs 1 lakh Fantasy King (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh Most Sixes (Shashank Singh): Rs 1 lakh.