The BCCI has announced the relocation of an Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from Kolkata to Guwahati. The April 6 fixture was moved after Kolkata Police informed the Cricket Association of Bengal they could not provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations occurring on the same day.

Cricket authorities approved the venue change following a formal request from the Bengal Cricket Board, which cited the security constraints as the primary concern.

This marks the second consecutive year that religious celebrations have affected IPL scheduling in Kolkata. Last season, KKR's home game against Rajasthan Royals was rescheduled from April 17 to April 16 due to similar security concerns, which also necessitated changes to two additional fixtures.

Guwahati, which was already set to host two Rajasthan Royals matches on March 26 and 30, will now add this relocated KKR-LSG contest to its calendar. The northeastern city becomes part of an expanded venue lineup for IPL 2025, which will see 74 matches played across 13 locations throughout India.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will launch their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens this Saturday. The season opener, which will feature an opening ceremony, faces potential weather disruption with rain in the forecast.