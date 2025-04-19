IPL 2025: KL Rahul now sixth Indian to complete 200 sixes in tournament
KL Rahul hits 200 sixes in IPL, becoming the sixth Indian to achieve this feat. Delhi Capitals' star batter shines against Gujarat Titans.
KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter became the sixth Indian and overall 11th player to complete 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The right-hander accomplished the feat during his side's IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).
During the match, KL played a short, but fiery knock of 28 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 200. His innings was brief but a pleasing one as the wicketkeeper-batter continued this season with a positive and attacking intent.
In an IPL career spanning 138 matches and 129 innings, KL has hit 200 sixes and scored 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of over 135. The batter has hit four centuries and 39 fifties, with the best score of 132*.
The top six hitters in the competition are: Chris Gayle (357 sixes), Rohit Sharma (286 sixes), and Virat Kohli (282 sixes)
In the ongoing season, KL is DC's top run-getter and overall fourth-highest run-getter, with 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 93*.
Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to field first.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.
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