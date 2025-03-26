Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, in Guwahati on March 26.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17 in 4 overs) and Moeen Ali (2/23 in 4 overs) got deliveries to grip and turn on a sticky track while seamer Vaibhav Arora (2/33 in 4 overs) also used clever change of pace to get his scalps.

Pacer Harshit Rana also got a couple of wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy and Quinton de Kock combined brilliantly to orchestrate the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain, Riyan Parag.

Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali played a crucial role in the middle overs, each picking up two wickets. England all-rounder Moeen Ali replaced Sunil Narine, who missed KKR's second game due to illness.

Earlier, Vaibhav Arora provided the breakthrough in the powerplay, dismissing Sanju Samson. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag built a solid partnership. Riyan showcased his intent by smashing a massive 90-metre six in Varun Chakravarthy’s first over when the Indian spinner attempted a leg-break but pitched it short.

Rajasthan struggled under pressure, crumbling against spin in Guwahati. Their batting woes continued after their heavy defeat in the opener, where they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by 41 runs, with SRH posting a mammoth 286 in Hyderabad.