The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume next week after a one-week suspension, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed. The tournament will return with the Royal Challengers Bangalore facing the Lucknow Super Giants, but the final schedule and venues are still being finalised.

A BCCI official stated, “IPL will restart next week, in four venues. The venues will be shortlisted soon, and the venues of the qualifier, eliminator and finals are likely to remain the same.” However, weather-related concerns could influence the final decision, particularly for matches slated in Kolkata. “The final venue could be changed as rain can affect the matches in Kolkata later, so this call will be taken accordingly,” the official added.

The BCCI had announced a sudden halt to the ongoing season after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned midway due to security concerns. Fans were asked to leave the stadium, and both teams were escorted back to their hotels under tight security.

In a statement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the reasoning behind the pause: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

The move follows feedback from multiple franchisees and associated stakeholders who raised concerns over the current regional climate. “The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders... while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” Saikia said.

Adding to the growing list of sports events impacted by geopolitical tensions, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, originally scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru, has also been postponed until further notice. Organisers cited rising tensions between neighbouring countries as the reason for the delay.

The revised IPL schedule is expected to be released in the coming days, pending clearance from relevant authorities.