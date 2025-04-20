Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Avesh Khan emerged as the hero of the night after delivering a sensational final over to clinch a nail-biting victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR). With just nine runs to defend, Avesh held his nerve, picking up three crucial wickets and guiding LSG to a narrow 2-run win.

LSG had posted a competitive total of 181, and Rajasthan were well in the chase until Avesh’s final-over brilliance turned the game on its head, restricting them to 178.

For his match-winning spell, Avesh was deservedly named the 'Player of the Match', as his clutch performance sent his fan following soaring.

Following his stellar performance, Khan emphasised the importance of focusing on execution rather than worrying about the outcome.

He explained that even when watching others play, he gets tense, but when he's bowling, he stays calm and focuses on delivering his best.

He doesn't get stressed about conceding runs; instead, he trusts his ability to bowl yorkers and always aims for that delivery. He believed in backing his own skills and executing his plan effectively.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Avesh Khan said, "I try to focus on execution. Because when we watch a match, even if it's someone else's match, we get tense. But when I bowl on the field, I never get tensed about whether I will get a six or a four. I always focus on execution. I only back the ball that I am going to bowl. And I always try to bowl a yorker,"

Avesh also acknowledged the impact of Abdul Samad's four sixes in the last overs, which shifted the momentum of the game in their favour.

He believed that Samad had hit only two sixes; the score would have been much lower, making the target more achievable.

"The last overs are crucial. The momentum shifts. He hit four sixes (Abdul Samad). The momentum shifted to our side. If he had hit two sixes, we would have got 165-170. It was only a difference of 10 runs. Whatever I said in the interviews, he changed the game. If he had hit 180, the scenario would have been different. In the last over, when a bowler hits 20-25 runs, he gives momentum to the other team. He provides you a cushion in the last over," he added.

A fantastic last over by Avesh Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defy some serious hitting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell short by two runs at their home venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.