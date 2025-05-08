The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled to take place today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, has been officially called off. The cancellation follows reports of escalating cross-border hostilities, with Pakistan launching attacks on multiple regions within India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the decision late Thursday afternoon, citing security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators. "Given the developing security situation and advisories from relevant authorities, the match has been called off. Further updates will follow," stated a BCCI spokesperson.

While details about the extent and locations of the attacks remain emerging, heightened security measures have been put in place across northern India, including the hill town of Dharamsala.

This is a developing story. More details awaited