The mega auction for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, according to reports.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet officially confirmed the location or dates, an announcement is anticipated soon.

Meanwhile, the expected auction dates will coincide with India’s first Test match against Australia in Perth which will be played from November 22 to 26.

Disney Star, the broadcaster for both the IPL and the India-Australia Test series, is eager to prevent any scheduling conflicts between the two events.

Amid the mega auction, franchises are preparing to make pivotal bids on high-profile players.

Among standout names are Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, and Ishan Kishan, each renowned for their impact in the T20 format. These players bring a mix of batting prowess, leadership qualities, and sharp fielding, making them invaluable assets for any franchise aiming for a strong 2025 season.

While several franchises have already declared their retentions, these five players will be at the center of intense bidding wars.

Teams are strategising to secure the best players within their budget, and these star players are likely to command some of the highest prices.

Reports suggest that BCCI officials have already conducted preliminary visits to Saudi Arabia to assess potential venues. A second delegation is expected to travel to the Gulf nation on November 4.

Jeddah was initially considered, however, Riyadh has emerged as the most likely host city for the two-day auction. The BCCI also explored other international locations like Dubai, Singapore, and even Vienna, but Saudi Arabia appears to have been selected as the ideal venue.