Riyan Parag, the star player of Rajasthan Royals, has arrived in Guwahati ahead of the team’s training session on Tuesday morning. Parag landed at Borjhar Airport from Kolkata on February 17 and was seen driving his Thar with his mother by his side.



Speaking to the media, Parag expressed his excitement about hosting the team and head coach Rahul Dravid in his home state. He reflected on the previous IPL season, mentioning, “Last year, we won one match and lost another. This year, we have two crucial matches in Guwahati against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Our team is eager to perform well for the people of Assam.”



Parag also highlighted the challenge of adapting to Assam's unique conditions, emphasizing that players would need some time to adjust. He added, “I will show Rahul Dravid around the city and introduce him to the local cuisine. Our main goal is to help new players adapt to the conditions quickly.”



Later in the evening, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Rana arrived from Delhi and went straight to Hotel Radisson Blu. Rahul Dravid, the head coach, also arrived at Borjhar Airport from Bengaluru and proceeded to the same hotel.



Additionally, players Shubham Dubey and Yudhvir Singh Charak joined the squad, flying in from Delhi. With several players already in Guwahati, the team is gearing up for their training session tomorrow.