In what will be remembered as one of the most electrifying finishes of the IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs in a dramatic last-ball finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Defending 213, RCB pacer Yash Dayal held his nerve in a tension-filled final over, conceding just three runs off the last three deliveries to seal the win. With CSK needing four runs off the final ball, Dayal produced a composed effort under pressure, limiting them to a single and sparking wild celebrations in the packed stadium.

The climax was as nerve-wracking as they come. Shivam Dube had kept CSK alive with a six off a high full toss, which was subsequently declared a no-ball upon review. Needing six runs from three balls after that stroke, CSK's hopes surged. However, Dayal struck a decisive blow, trapping MS Dhoni LBW with a pinpoint yorker. Dhoni’s review failed, with replays confirming the ball crashing into leg stump.

Earlier, RCB’s innings was powered by a spectacular late assault from Romario Shepherd. Walking in after a middle-order wobble, the West Indian all-rounder smashed an astonishing 53 off just 14 balls—the second-fastest half-century in IPL history. Shepherd’s blistering knock featured a 33-run over against Khaleel Ahmed, including four sixes and two boundaries, turning RCB’s innings from competitive to commanding at 213/5.

The platform was set by Virat Kohli, who rolled back the years with a sparkling 62 off 33 balls, striking five fours and five sixes. Kohli stitched a rapid 91-run partnership with England’s Jacob Bethell (55 off 33 balls), whose stylish knock was impressive in just his second IPL outing. CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana briefly applied the brakes with a three-wicket burst, but Shepherd’s death-over fireworks swung the momentum back RCB’s way.

Chasing 214, CSK displayed remarkable grit. Young Ayush Mhatre starred with a sublime 94 off 48 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed a brisk 50 in a vital 95-run stand for the third wicket. CSK’s chase was bolstered by missed chances, including two dropped catches in the 16th over. A vintage Dhoni six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over brought the equation down to 15 off six balls, setting up a dramatic finish.

Yet, Dayal’s calm under pressure proved decisive. His final over heroics shut the door on CSK’s spirited chase, ensuring RCB stayed alive in the playoff race.

As the league nears its climax, this contest stands out as one of the season’s finest—marked by individual brilliance, swinging momentum, and high-stakes drama. For CSK, the narrow defeat serves as a reminder of the fine margins that define T20 cricket’s grandest battles.