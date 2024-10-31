The IPL 2025 season’s mega auction is shaping up to be a blockbuster event with multiple high-profile players set to enter the pool, adding layers of excitement and anticipation for fans and franchises alike. With the retention deadline just passed at 5 PM IST today, some of the league's most celebrated names, including Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, and Jos Buttler, are reported to be ready to test the waters.

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks, fueled by reports suggesting that Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant may explore opportunities outside the franchise, possibly looking at a potential leadership role with another team. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has reportedly chosen not to re-sign, indicating a major shuffle in team compositions ahead of the new season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing significant decisions as they contemplate the departure of power-hitter Andre Russell and batsman Shreyas Iyer, despite Iyer having led them to an IPL title last year. Another big name that will reportedly join the auction pool is Jos Buttler, after Rajasthan Royals opted to retain a core led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians camp, with stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah, may also undergo substantial changes as some of their senior players seek fresh starts.

In the midst of all these changes, the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) future hangs on the decision of their former captain MS Dhoni. The five-time champions have yet to confirm Dhoni’s plans for 2025, leaving fans and analysts guessing whether he will continue to play or transition to a managerial role.

Adding to the excitement, the league has reintroduced the Right to Match (RTM) rule, allowing teams with fewer than six retained players a chance to match the highest bid for their former players. This twist could see some fierce bidding wars, as teams will have to decide carefully whom to save or release.

Teams also have a boosted purse this season, with budgets increased to ₹120 crore, 20% higher than the previous year. However, retaining high-profile capped players still comes with a hefty price tag. The first international player costs a franchise ₹18 crore, with the following capped players valued at ₹14 crore, ₹11 crore, and so on. For uncapped players, the base retention price is set at ₹4 crore, which still provides a substantial saving for franchises trying to maximize their spending power.

While some teams are preparing for major overhauls, others are maintaining consistency in their squads. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained captain Pat Cummins alongside key players like Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head. Gujarat Titans (GT) also kept its core intact with Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and uncapped players Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan.