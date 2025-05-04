Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag smashed six sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 4, at the Eden Gardens. Parag's incredible batting show helped Rajasthan stay alive in the match while chasing an improbable 207-run target.

With Rajasthan down by 72/5 in the 8th over, Parag took it upon himself to single-handedly bring the Royals back into the competition, hitting Moeen Ali for six back-to-back sixes in the 13th over of the game.

In the next over, Parag hit Varun Chakravarthy for a six on the first ball that he faced from the spinner, taking his tally to six out of six in the game.

Parag matched the likes of Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia, and Rinku Singh, amongst others, who have hit 5 sixes in a single over of a match in the IPL.

The RR captain was dismissed in the 4th ball of the 17th over, while batting at 95. This was his highest-ever score in the IPL, a competition where he has featured since 2019.

Despite Parag's fireworks, Rajasthan Royals are already out of contention for the playoffs, but the skipper’s fearless hitting was a reminder of the raw talent and entertainment the league thrives on.

Parag scored 95 runs off 45 balls, including 6 fours and 8 sixes, before being dismissed by Jofra Archer.Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag delivered a stunning solo performance against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday, hammering six consecutive sixes to briefly ignite hopes of an unlikely victory in their steep 207-run chase.

Walking in under pressure with Rajasthan reeling at 72 for 5 in the eighth over, Parag unleashed an audacious counterattack. He tore into KKR’s Moeen Ali in the 13th over, dispatching six balls over the ropes in a remarkable over that will be etched in IPL history. Parag continued his assault in the following over, slamming spinner Varun Chakravarthy for another six off the very first delivery he faced, tallying an extraordinary six sixes off six consecutive balls faced.

With this feat, Parag joined an elite list of IPL power-hitters — including Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia, and Rinku Singh — known for striking five or more sixes in a single over.

The 22-year-old right-hander was eventually dismissed on 95 by Jofra Archer in the 17th over, falling agonizingly short of what would have been his maiden IPL century. His 95 off 45 balls, studded with 6 fours and 8 towering sixes, marks his highest score in the league since making his debut in 2019.

While Parag's valiant knock could not rescue Rajasthan Royals from elimination, as the team has already fallen out of playoff contention, his fearless display was a powerful reminder of the raw excitement and batting brilliance that defines the IPL.