Players and umpires, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) today, April 23, will wear black armbands in memory of the victims of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and four losses, showing signs of consistency as the season progresses. In contrast, SRH find themselves in ninth place, having won just two of their seven matches so far. Despite the gap, Helmot remains optimistic about his side's chances.

"Players and umpires to wear black armbands in today's match. There will be one minute's silence before the start of the match, and there will be no cheerleaders today, also no fireworks," a BCCI source told ANI.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. The Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

The Indian Cricket Team players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya expressed their heartfelt condolences over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram and said, " Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed his thoughts on this horrific incident. He also took to his official Instagram and said Devastated by the news from Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those affected and their families," Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Minister Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening for a security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a briefing meeting at the Palam Airport, on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.