The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended indefinitely on May 9, as tensions at the Indo-Pakistan border continue to escalate.

The move comes after Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring Jammu and Pathankot.

A cloud of uncertainty has loomed over the future of the ongoing edition.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE.