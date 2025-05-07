As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source informed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, scheduled to go on till May 25, will continue normally.

The information follows the development this morning after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces and tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The source told ANI that the current circumstances will not have any effect on the IPL scheduling and matches, and it will go on as scheduled.

In 'Operation Sindoor' India's armed forces utilised special precision munitions to destroy nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK in a coordinated strike.

Sources revealed that the Indian forces targeted and obliterated four sites in Pakistan, including key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, while five other targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were also successfully hit.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decade.

Notably, the cash-rich league has faced several postponements, venue changes due to many circumstances throughout its rich history. However, it has never been cancelled completely, making it a cricketing festival that entertains India and the entire world irrespective of circumstances.

Firstly in 2009, the league was organised in South Africa for the first-time ever as majority of security resource was busy with the 2009 Lok Sabha Elections back in India.

Then, during the 2014 season, the first part of the competition from April 16 to April 30 was held in UAE due to Lok Sabha elections that year. From May 2 onwards though, the IPL action came back to India.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL faced a postponement as instead of March, it commenced in September 2020. The grave pandemic situation and spread of infection meant that the tournament was shifted to the UAE once again.