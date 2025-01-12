The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 23, 2025, as confirmed by Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement was made on Sunday following the BCCI’s Special General Meeting in Mumbai.

All 10 teams have finalised their squads during the mega auction held in Jeddah on November 24-25, putting an end to weeks of speculation about the tournament's start date. The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, will aim to retain their title after an impressive victory in IPL 2024.

Last season, IPL began on March 22, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings, culminating in a May 26 finale at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. This year’s schedule and venue details are expected to follow soon.

Shukla also confirmed that the venues for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have been finalized, with details to be shared shortly.

Teams and Key Players for IPL 2025:

Mumbai Indians

Key players include Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. The team also added Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner to their ranks.

Chennai Super Kings

Led by MS Dhoni, the squad retains stalwarts like Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Matheesha Pathirana, while adding Sam Curran and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli continues to lead a star-studded side featuring Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, and Phil Salt.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions rely on Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh, with Anrich Nortje bolstering their pace attack.

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, and Arshdeep Singh are key players for Punjab, supported by Lockie Ferguson and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants

The team features Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Ravi Bishnoi, with Mitchell Marsh strengthening the all-rounder lineup.

Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc headline a strong lineup alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan remain central to the Titans' plans, with Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada adding firepower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins anchor the bowling attack, while Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan strengthen the batting.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer form the core, supported by Wanindu Hasaranga and Tushar Deshpande.

As the countdown to IPL 2025 begins, cricket fans eagerly await another season of high-octane action and rivalries.