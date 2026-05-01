IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reaches 350 T20 wickets in RCB vs GT clash, second Indian to achieve feat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted a significant career milestone by becoming the first Indian fast bowler and only the second Indian overall to reach 350 wickets in T20 cricket during the IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 30. The landmark came in a losing cause for RCB, but the veteran seamer underlined his value yet again with figures of 3/28 in four overs while defending a modest total of 156.

With this, Bhuvneshwar has now taken 352 wickets in 325 T20 matches at an average of 24.51, reinforcing his standing as one of India’s most consistent white-ball bowlers. His record includes five four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/4. Among Indian bowlers, only Yuzvendra Chahal stands ahead, with 391 wickets in the format.

The 36-year-old has also been a standout performer in the ongoing IPL season. He currently holds the Purple Cap, leading the wicket charts with 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.52 and an economy rate of 7.54. His ability to deliver in both powerplay and death overs has been central to RCB’s campaign. In the IPL overall, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 215 wickets in 199 matches at an average of 26.40, second only to Chahal’s tally of 228.

RCB’s innings never quite found sustained momentum despite a brisk start. Virat Kohli struck 28 off just 13 balls, including a sequence of boundaries, but regular wickets stalled the innings. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 40 off 24 balls, as Gujarat’s bowlers kept things tight through the middle overs.

Arshad Khan returned 3/22, while Rashid Khan (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29) ensured RCB were bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43 off 18) and Jos Buttler (39 off 19) provided a brisk start before a middle-order wobble saw Gujarat slip to 111/5. Rahul Tewatia then anchored the chase with an unbeaten 27, guiding Gujarat Titans to their fifth win in nine matches.

The victory lifted Gujarat Titans to fifth in the standings, while RCB remained second despite their third defeat of the season. Even in defeat, the night marked another major milestone in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s T20 career.