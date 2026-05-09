IPL 2026 playoff race heats up as mid-table battle goes down to the wire

With just days left in the league stage, IPL 2026 has turned into a full-blown mid-table scrap, with six teams still in contention for the remaining three playoff spots. While Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to lead the table with 14 points and PBKS on the 2nd spot with 13 points the fight below them has become tighter than ever, with Net Run Rate now threatening to decide the final standings.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans remain locked on 12 points each, Chennai Super Kings have quietly emerged as one of the biggest threats in the second half of the season.

After a poor start to their campaign, CSK have staged a timely comeback that has significantly altered the qualification equation. Chennai currently sit sixth on the table with 10 points from 10 matches and have built momentum at the perfect stage of the tournament.

More importantly, CSK have now won three of their last four matches, including dominant victories over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Their recent eight-wicket win against DC showcased a side rediscovering its balance, confidence and finishing ability under pressure.

The turnaround has suddenly placed CSK firmly back in playoff contention, especially with four league games still remaining. If Chennai continue their current run, they could potentially push past teams currently sitting in the Top 4.

At the centre of the playoff battle remains the congested 12-point cluster. RCB continue to hold an edge because of their superior Net Run Rate of +1.234 despite their recent loss to Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals also remain well placed, although inconsistency has slowed their campaign in recent games.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, appear to be under the most pressure among the 12-point sides. Their negative Net Run Rate of -0.147 means they may need convincing wins in their remaining fixtures to avoid slipping behind rivals in case of a tie on points.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also reignited their season after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Finn Allen’s explosive unbeaten century kept KKR alive in the playoff race, with the defending champions now eyeing a late surge into the Top 4.

The lower-ranked teams are no longer simply participating — they are actively reshaping the playoff race. Lucknow Super Giants’ recent victory over RCB proved that even sides outside the Top 4 can disrupt qualification plans and tighten the standings further.

With direct clashes lined up over the coming days, the playoff race is expected to intensify even more. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, RCB vs KKR and CSK’s upcoming fixtures could all have major implications on the final standings.

As things stand, 16 points still appears to be the safest route to qualification. But with so many teams packed closely together, Net Run Rate may ultimately decide who grabs the final playoff spot.