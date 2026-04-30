IPL 2026: RR captain Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee for vaping inside dressing room

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 40 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings.

According to an IPL media advisory issued on April 30, Parag was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. The incident occurred during the second innings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, where the RR skipper was seen using a vape inside the dressing room during the live broadcast.

The footage quickly gained traction, raising concerns around player conduct and adherence to established protocols within stadium premises.

Parag admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma, bringing the matter to a close at the disciplinary level.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has indicated that the issue may not end there. In its statement, the board said it is exploring further action against the franchise, its officials and players to ensure that the league’s standards are maintained.

The development adds to a series of off-field concerns for Rajasthan Royals this season, even as the team continues to remain in contention on the points table.