IPL 2027 auction to be held in Goa in December: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

The IPL 2027 auction will be held in Goa in December, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on September 23, marking a return to India after the event was staged at overseas venues in recent years.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said the BCCI had conducted the auction in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the past three years, but will bring it back to India this year.

“This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,” Saikia said.

The BCCI has also shifted the upcoming multi-day fixture between India A Women and Australia A Women from Dharamshala to Mohali due to persistent rainfall and poor ground conditions.

The match, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting the ongoing three-match one-day series between the two sides.

The decision was taken after prolonged rain affected the outfield in Dharamshala, with the BCCI seeking to avoid further disruption to the women's series.

“We have recently shifted the upcoming T20 matches from Dharamshala to Mohali because the ongoing weather conditions in Dharamshala are not very conducive for cricket. A lot of rainfall has been taking place there,” Saikia said.

He added that the persistent rain prompted the board to move the fixtures to Mohali so that cricketing activities could continue without weather-related interruptions.

The venue change follows the opening one-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women, which India won by four wickets while chasing a target of 236 runs.