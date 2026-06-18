IPL could begin as early as March 10 next season: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering advancing the Indian Premier League (IPL) calendar from next season, with the tournament potentially starting on March 10 and concluding by May 15 to reduce weather-related disruptions.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was exploring the possibility of an earlier schedule after adverse weather affected fixtures in recent seasons.

“From next season, IPL could start as early as March 10 and finish by May 15 to avoid adverse weather conditions,” Saikia said.

The IPL is traditionally played from the latter half of March until the end of May. However, the onset of the monsoon in several parts of India during May has increasingly emerged as a concern for organisers, prompting discussions on revising the tournament window.

The move would mark a significant shift in the scheduling of the world's most lucrative T20 league. The 2026 season, featuring 10 teams and 74 matches, began on March 28 and concluded on May 31.

The latest edition ended with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru retaining the title after defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final. The victory made RCB only the third franchise, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win back-to-back IPL championships.

Batting first in the title clash, the Gujarat Titans were restricted to 155/8, with Washington Sundar's unbeaten half-century providing the only major resistance. RCB's bowlers, led by Rasikh Dar Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, struck at regular intervals to keep the scoring in check.

RCB chased down the target with two overs to spare. A solid opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli laid the foundation before Kohli remained unbeaten on 75 to guide his side to victory.

The triumph also gave RCB their fourth major franchise title across men's and women's competitions, adding to their two Women's Premier League crowns.