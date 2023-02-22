Assam's Guwahati is all set to host for the first time ever, two matches of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) this April.



The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has been chosen as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) "home" stadium for their two matches. RR will face the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings on April 5 and April 8 respectively.



The franchise’s official Instagram handle on February 21, 2023 shared a reel for all its fans and cricket lovers. The video captures a glimpse of the Barsapara cricket stadium and it ends with a message: Guwahati see you soon!

The RR posted the reel with the caption, “IPL is coming to Assam (as promised) #RoyalsFamily l #HallaBol l #IPL2023 l #reelkarofeelkaro l #reelitfeelit l #explore.” It also used a red heart emoji in the caption.

The franchise used the popular song "Ram Chandra Ahise" by Assam singer Achurjya Borpatra in the reel to show how excited the franchise if for its Guwahati tour.

The IPL, a Twenty20 cricket league established by the BCCI in 2007, will enter its sixteenth season in Tata IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans are the champions in a row. The BCCI reports that 600 million (60 crore) people tuned in to the IPL 2022.

The tournament came in third among sports leagues, behind the Premier League in England and the National Football League in the United States, after it set a record for viewership in 2022.

The Barsapara Cricket Arena has both homegrown and worldwide matches. The largest sports stadium in Northeast India has 50,000 seats.

An India vs. Sri Lanka One-Day International (ODI) on January 10 of this year, a India vs. South Africa Twenty20 on October 2, 2022, an India vs. West Indies ODI in 2018, and a India vs. Australia Twenty20 in 2017 are all recent events that took place at the stadium.

From March 31 on, the IPL 2023 will take place. It will begin with a thrilling matchup between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. Over the course of 52 days, 70 matches in the league stage will be played.



Also read : IPL 2023 match schedule: Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in season opener