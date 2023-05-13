In a thrilling encounter, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in the IPL match held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing a target of 183 runs, Lucknow Super Giants achieved the target in 19.2 overs with Pooran and Mankad leading the chase.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants have now moved up to the top 4 of the IPL points table. The match saw an impressive partnership between Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen for Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading them to a challenging total of 182 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

The match took an interesting turn when Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya's superb over changed the momentum of the game. From then on, Sunrisers Hyderabad were unable to recover, and the home team lost the match.