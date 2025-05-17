The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return today, May 17 after a week-long enforced break with a high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru director Mo Bobat said skipper Rajat Patidar has been recuperating really fast from his finger injury, and the swelling has gone down considerably.

Patidar batted in the nets on Thursday and Friday without wearing the protective splint, raising hopes of his availability for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

"Rajat's going well. He had an injury to his hand, but he's been building up ever so slowly. For him, probably the disruption (halting of IPL because of Indo-Pak border tension) gave a few more days to get through that early healing, for the swelling to go down, and for him to get used to picking up a bat again.

On the other hand, on May 18, Sunday, Punjab Kings will look to renew their bid for a playoff berth against Rajasthan Royals, who have failed to rise above mediocrity despite possessing the resources this season.

As action returns to the Sawai Mansingh stadium after a week-long enforced break, Shreyas Iyer's side will hope to move past the nightmare on May 8, when their match against Delhi Capitals in scenic Dharamsala had to be called off due to India-Pakistan border tensions, forcing the players to return to their dressing rooms in pitch darkness.

As PBKS take the field on Sunday, comfortably placed at third spot on the table with 15 points from 11 games, there would be some scepticism with regard to the changes in the lineup owning to the enforced break.