Iran accuses US of denying visas to football team officials ahead of World Cup

Iran has accused the United States of denying visas to a large number of officials and support staff linked to its national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, raising concerns just days before the country's opening match of the tournament.

The row erupted after US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack praised officials at the US Embassy in Ankara for processing visas for Iran's national team. In a post on X, Barrack said the embassy had worked to facilitate travel for the team and expressed hope of welcoming players and fans to the World Cup in the United States.

Iran's embassy in Türkiye, however, strongly rejected the claim, alleging that several key members of the delegation had been refused visas. The embassy said the US was attempting to "whitewash conduct" that violated FIFA regulations and host nation obligations.

According to the embassy, visas were denied to a substantial number of managerial and executive staff, technical advisers and other personnel considered essential to the operation of the national team. It accused Washington of subjecting the team to "deliberate and discriminatory treatment" and claimed the restrictions were preventing Iran from competing under normal conditions.

The embassy further argued that extending political disputes into sport amounted to interference and called on FIFA to hold the United States accountable for what it described as discriminatory actions against the Iranian team.

Iran's embassy in South Africa echoed the criticism, stating on social media that the United States, as a World Cup host, was failing to fulfil its responsibilities. It maintained that FIFA had an obligation to ensure visas were issued to all members of participating delegations.

Reports indicate that a significant number of Iran's managerial staff, executives and technical advisers remain without visas despite the tournament approaching rapidly. The team is expected to arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, before travelling to the United States for its group-stage fixtures.

Iran will open its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15. The team is also scheduled to face Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle.

The visa dispute comes as Iran prepares for the tournament amid wider regional tensions in West Asia. The side recently completed training camps in Antalya and heads into the World Cup after a 2-0 friendly win over Mali. Earlier warm-up matches included a defeat to Nigeria and victories over Costa Rica and Gambia.

Neither FIFA nor US authorities have publicly responded to the allegations regarding the visa status of Iran's support staff.