Iran leave heartfelt note for fans after gritty World Cup draw with Belgium

Iran's national football team left a handwritten message for supporters in the dressing room at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after holding Belgium to a goalless draw in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match.

According to an Iranian news agency, the note thanked fans for their support and reflected on the team's journey in the tournament so far. The players said they had arrived in Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and were leaving with dignity, while also expressing gratitude to supporters who backed the team throughout their opening two matches.

The gesture followed another determined performance from Team Melli, who earned a valuable point against Belgium to remain firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand emerged as the standout performer, producing a string of crucial saves to deny the European side. The 33-year-old made seven saves during the contest and was named Superior Player of the Match for his display.

Belgium's task became more difficult after defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, forcing the side to finish the match with 10 men.

Iran began their Group G campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand before securing another point against Belgium. The results leave them second in the standings with two points from two matches.

Egypt top the group following their win over New Zealand, while Belgium are third and New Zealand remain at the bottom.

Iran will now head to Seattle for their final group-stage fixture against Egypt on Saturday, with qualification for the knockout stage still within reach. A positive result in the decisive encounter could see Team Melli advance to the Round of 32.