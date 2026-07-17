Is Rohit Sharma set to play his final ODI? Retirement speculation grows ahead of Lord's decider

Speculation over Rohit Sharma's ODI future has intensified, with reports suggesting that the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 could be the veteran opener's last appearance in Indian colours.

According to reports, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who is travelling with the Indian team in England, is aligned with the team management's long term plans, with Rohit reportedly no longer part of India's roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The selectors are believed to be keen on giving Yashasvi Jaiswal an extended run at the top of the order to prepare India's next generation of ODI batters.

"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a longer rope. There are around 20 games and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games. No one can tell Rohit to retire, but going forward, the selectors would like to look ahead. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take," a senior BCCI source familiar with the selection matters told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The report also stated that while Virat Kohli continues to be an automatic selection because of his form and fitness, the same clarity does not exist over Rohit's future.

The speculation comes just a day after it emerged that head coach Gautam Gambhir had asked Rohit to continue playing his natural game despite the growing scrutiny over his future. The team management is understood to believe that Rohit performs best when he is free from external pressure and trusted to play his natural attacking brand of cricket.

If the reports prove true, it would bring the curtain down on one of India's most successful white ball careers. Rohit captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title before leading the side to Champions Trophy glory in 2025. Following the Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit had publicly expressed his desire to continue playing and target the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, the veteran opener's recent form has added to the debate. Rohit has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs against England, extending a lean run that has seen him score 241 runs in his last eight ODI innings at an average of 30.12.

The reports have also sparked a debate among fans on social media. While one section believes India should begin preparing for the future by backing younger players, many others argue that overlooking Rohit purely because of his age would be premature. Several fans have also pointed out that the experience of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could prove invaluable at the 2027 ODI World Cup and help guide the next generation during the transition.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has backed Rohit to respond in style if the Lord's ODI does turn out to be his farewell appearance.

"If the Lord's ODI is indeed the last match of his career, Rohit Sharma would want to sign off with a century. He is more than capable of doing that. We've seen it throughout his career. After two or three low scores, he often bounces back with a match winning knock in the very next innings," Patel said.

Patel added that Rohit's ability to deliver impactful knocks in crucial matches has defined his career and backed the veteran to silence his critics once again.

Meanwhile, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed suggestions that Rohit is under pressure despite his recent struggles. Speaking after India's defeat in the second ODI at Cardiff, Kotak said, "I don't feel like a player as big as Rohit can have any pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. In two matches, runs haven't come, but I don't think that makes any difference."

Kotak added that Rohit looked set for a substantial innings in Cardiff and expressed confidence that the veteran opener would soon return to form.

With the three match ODI series level at 1-1, all eyes will now be on Lord's. Whether Sunday's clash turns out to be another memorable chapter in Rohit Sharma's illustrious career or his final appearance in Indian colours, the decision on his future ultimately rests with the veteran opener.