ISL 2025–26 gets February 14 kick off in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

Indian football fans can mark their calendars, with the 2025–26 Indian Super League set to begin on February 14 in Kolkata, where Mohun Bagan will host Kerala Blasters, according to a tentative fixture list shared by the All-India Football Federation on Wednesday.

The season will run through to May 17 and feature 91 matches, culminating in a dramatic final matchday where all seven fixtures are scheduled to kick off at the same time. The schedule, however, is still subject to confirmation, with the AIFF releasing the list as part of its responses to broadcasters seeking clarity during the league’s media rights bidding process.

Several clubs will continue at familiar home grounds, with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal based at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium, NorthEast United at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. SC Delhi and Punjab FC are expected to use the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as a shared home venue.

The tentative calendar also points to notable venue adjustments. Kerala Blasters are scheduled to shift their home matches from Kochi to the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, while Inter Kashi will host a portion of their fixtures in Bhubaneswar. Mohammedan SC, according to the list, will play select home matches in Jamshedpur.

The federation added that confirmation for certain venues remains pending, including the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, the Mumbai Football Arena and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Final dates, kick-off times and venues are expected to be ratified once operational and broadcast arrangements are finalised, ahead of what promises to be another closely contested ISL season.