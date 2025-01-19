Kerala Blasters FC restricted NorthEast United FC to a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match in Kochi, on January 18.

The home team showed brilliant defensive skills, holding the Highlanders at bay and secured a point despite playing with 10 men for over 60 minutes of the game.

Jithin MS, who scored his opening goal of the season in the last match, came close to getting the Highlanders the lead as he got to the end of a delivery by Mohammed Bemammer following a corner.

His shot lacked direction though, and ended high and wide on the left as it was hit from distance in the 12th minute.

Three minutes later, Kerala Blasters FC star Noah Sadaoui attempted a similar effort, again from outside of the 18-yard box. He aimed for the left corner of the net, but it ended off-target. Soon afterwards, the Kochi-based team created an offensive move in the Highlanders' defensive third but Noah didn't time his run appropriately, getting flagged offside.

The game took a decisive turn in the 30th minute with Aibanbha Dohling of the Kerala Blasters FC getting sent off for violent conduct. This gave the Highlanders, the league's joint-highest scoring team (31), a fantastic chance to optimise their one-man advantage.

Noah ensured a formidable start for the home team in the second half, teaming up with Milos Drincic to test the NorthEast United FC defence. His vicious effort from the right foot was saved at the centre of the goal by Gurmeet Singh.

NorthEast United FC responded with Guillermo Fernandez and Buanthanglun Samte joining hands near the box for the latter to find a pocket of space on the left and hit a shot with his left foot in the 56th minute that missed the target in the right. Twelve minutes later, Nestor Albiach set up a pass for Ajaraie outside the box and the forward didn't build up the move, instead exploring the space inside the Kerala Blasters FC box to make a shot that landed high above the net.

Kerala Blasters FC will next play East Bengal FC on January 24, whereas NorthEast United FC are set to clash against Hyderabad FC on January 29.