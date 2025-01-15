NorthEast United FC and FC Goa ended the closely-contested Indian Super League (ISL) match, with a 1-1 draw on January 14, at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Mohammad Yasir handed the lead to FC Goa but Jithin MS' 76th minute strike saw the Highlanders split points. This was the 11th draw between these two teams, the most number of stalemates between two teams in this competition's history, as per a press release from ISL.

This was the 11th draw between these two teams, the most number of stalemates between two side in this competition’s history.

The Highlanders started the game on the front foot as the likes of Guillermo Fernandez and Alaaeddine Ajaraie were making some marauding runs whilst keeping the FC Goa defenders on their toes.

However, the first real opportunity came to the Gaurs when Dejan Drazic found Armando Sadiku with a telling cross in the penalty area. But unfortunately, the Albanian's header was not strong enough to trouble Gurmeet Singh in goal.

Minutes later, Ajaraie almost opened the scoring when Buanthanglun Samte found him with a great long pass. The Moroccan was through on goal but his subsequent effort was tipped over the bar by Hritik Tiwari. Samte was enjoying a lot of space on the right flank and he unleashed some great crosses for Guillermo and Jithin MS. However, the North East United FC forwards weren't clinical enough to take their chances.

Despite absorbing the pressure from the hosts for the majority of the first half, FC Goa finished the half on a strong note. Although they didn't break the deadlock, they created a few chances and controlled the tempo of the game in midfield, putting the pressure back on the Highlanders.

The spell almost resulted in a goal when Brison Fernandes displayed excellent skill to lose his marker in the penalty area before his effort rifled into the crossbar on its way out.

NorthEast United FC started the second half with a lot of zeal just like they did in the first half. However, they lacked the cutting edge in the final third to break open FC Goa's resolute backline.

FC Goa, completely against the run of play, broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Jay Gupta unleashed a long ball into the penalty area which was brought down by Mohammed Yasir and played towards Brison. The youngster played it back to Yasir, who hammered it into the bottom right corner, handing an important lead to the Gaurs.