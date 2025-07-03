'It doesn't make sense': Cristiano Ronaldo mourns Diogo Jota after fatal car crash at 28

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed deep sorrow following the sudden death of fellow Portugal international Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain alongside his brother, André. Jota was 28.

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married,” Ronaldo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Jota’s death was confirmed late Thursday. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Liverpool forward was travelling with his brother when the accident occurred. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jota had recently helped Liverpool win the 2024–25 Premier League title, featuring in 26 matches and scoring six goals this season. His contributions had become crucial for both club and country, with recent highlights including Portugal’s UEFA Nations League victory over Spain in May.

The Premier League issued a statement expressing collective grief: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo's family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed.”

Liverpool FC also posted a tribute across its official channels, mourning the loss of a player who had become a key figure in their squad since his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Jota’s football journey began in Portugal at Paços de Ferreira before signing with Atlético Madrid in 2016. He never played a senior game for the Spanish club, spending loan spells back in Portugal and then with Wolverhampton, where he made his mark under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

He made his senior debut for Portugal in 2019, going on to feature in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. While injury kept him out of the 2022 World Cup, he returned to form in time for the Nations League earlier this year.

His sudden passing has shocked the football community worldwide. Tributes have continued to pour in from clubs, teammates, and fans across the globe, all mourning the loss of a player in the prime of his career.