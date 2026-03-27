Italy, Sweden, Türkiye, and Denmark advance in FIFA World Cup play-offs as final berths beckon

Four European sides moved a step closer to the FIFA World Cup after sealing victories in the play-off semi-finals, with the race for the last qualification spots intensifying.

Four-time champions Italy national football team progressed from Path A with a 2-0 win over the Northern Ireland national football team. Goals from Sandro Tonali in the 56th minute and Moise Kean in the 80th secured the result. Italy will face Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team in the final after they edged Wales national football team 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Path B saw Sweden national football team claim a 3-1 victory over Ukraine national football team, driven by a hat-trick from Viktor Gyökeres (6’, 51’, 73’). Matviy Ponomarenko scored a late consolation. Sweden will meet Poland national football team, who came from behind to defeat Albania national football team 2-1. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zieliński overturned an earlier strike by Arbër Hoxha.

In Path C, Turkey national football team secured a narrow 1-0 win against Romania national football team, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu scoring the decisive goal in the 53rd minute. Kosovo national football team advanced after a 4-3 win over Slovakia national football team in a high-scoring contest. Second-half goals from Fisnik Asllani, Florent Muslija and Kreshnik Krasniqi turned the match around despite a late effort from David Strelec.

Path D featured a dominant display from Denmark national football team, who beat North Macedonia national football team 4-0. Gustav Isaksen scored twice in quick succession to headline the victory. Denmark will take on Czech Republic national football team, who overcame Republic of Ireland national football team on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Finals across all four European paths are scheduled for March 31, with the winners securing qualification.

Attention also turns to the intercontinental play-offs, where Bolivia national football team defeated Suriname national football team 2-1 to set up a decisive clash against Iraq national football team on April 1 for another place in the tournament.

The expanded 48-team World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Co-hosts Mexico are set to face South Africa national football team in the opening match in Mexico City.