Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was stripped off Pakistan’s white ball captaincy, on Sunday proclaimed his full-fledged support to Babar Azam, who was handed back the leadership role ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Afridi led Pakistan in a solitary T20I series against New Zealand before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give back the T20I and ODI reins to Babar.

The elegant batter had stepped down from captaincy after the team failed to reach the knockout stages of last year’s 50-over World Cup. Shan Masood will continue as Pakistan Test captain.