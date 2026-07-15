'I've played against everyone except England': Messi finally gets his long-awaited Three Lions test

Lionel Messi will face England for the first time in his international career when Argentina meet the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), with a place in the final at stake.

Despite representing Argentina for more than 20 years and playing against every other FIFA World Cup-winning nation, the 39-year-old has never faced England at the senior international level. The long-awaited encounter also adds another chapter to one of football's most storied rivalries, with the winners set to take on Spain in the final.

Speaking after Argentina's 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the quarter-finals, Messi described the occasion as a special one.

"The truth is, it's special. It's my first time. I've played against everyone except England," Messi said.

"They're a big team, a powerhouse. It's always nice to play against teams like that, in matches like this, and especially in the semi-finals of a World Cup."

Messi has previously played against Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Spain and France, but England remained the only major football nation missing from his international record. He came closest to facing them in a friendly in Geneva in 2005 but was unavailable after being sent off on his senior debut against Hungary earlier that year.

Argentina have enjoyed an impressive title defence so far. The reigning champions topped Group J with three wins before overcoming Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 and Egypt by the same scoreline in the Round of 16. They then defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

The South Americans have scored nine goals across their three knockout matches, the highest tally among the four remaining teams.

The semi-final also marks the first competitive World Cup meeting between England and Argentina since 2002, when England secured a 1-0 victory. Argentina are now chasing a place in the final as they aim to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

England, meanwhile, booked their place in the last four with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time comeback win over Norway. Jude Bellingham scored both goals, including the winner in the third minute of extra time, to send the Three Lions into only their fourth World Cup semi-final.

England topped Group L before edging past DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 and defeating Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16. Their quarter-final against Norway proved another close contest, with Bellingham's late heroics ensuring England progressed.

All three of England's knockout victories have come by a one-goal margin, highlighting the resilience shown by Gareth Southgate's side on their route to the semi-finals.

The winners will face Spain, who defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (local time).

Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the area, while Pedro Porro doubled the advantage early in the second half to secure La Roja's place in the final.

Oyarzabal's penalty was his 30th international goal, making him only the sixth Spanish men's player to reach that milestone. The forward has also scored 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for the national team.