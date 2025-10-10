Jaiswal scripts history with 7th Test hundred, joins elite legends club

Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines during the 2nd Test against the West Indies with a brilliant seventh Test century, reaching the milestone in just 145 balls at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 10. His sparkling innings, backed by a vital partnership with Sai Sudharsan, helped India secure a strong position and highlighted the young opener’s exceptional skill and temperament.

This century is more than just another personal milestone it marks a historic achievement, making Jaiswal one of the few cricketers worldwide to score seven or more Test centuries before turning 24. With this feat, he joins the elite company of legends like Don Bradman, who scored 12 centuries before 24, Sachin Tendulkar with 11, and Garfield Sobers with 9. He also enters the ranks of modern greats such as Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson, all early achievers in Test cricket.

Despite his remarkable form, Jaiswal was overlooked for India’s Asia Cup squad, raising eyebrows among fans and experts. Yet, through a series of eye-catching performances, he continues to send a clear message to the selectors demonstrating why he deserves a place across formats.

Since his debut, Jaiswal has been unstoppable in the longest format, scoring seven centuries, more than all other Indian openers combined during the same period. England’s Ben Duckett, with four centuries in the same timeframe, is his closest competitor, highlighting Jaiswal’s dominance and consistency on the global stage.

The match also saw him cross another landmark, surpassing 3,000 international runs in just 50 matches—a milestone previously reached by Indian left-handed openers Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan, further cementing his status as one of India’s brightest young talents.

Jaiswal’s latest century highlights his consistent performance and growing impact in Test cricket. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to score quickly, he has now scored seven centuries before turning 24 and crossed 3,000 international runs in just 50 matches, joining an elite group of players to reach such milestones at a young age.

India looks in a commanding position in the ongoing Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal moving towards a potential double century, currently unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls, including 22 fours. Captain Shubman Gill is batting alongside him at 20 off 68 balls with 3 boundaries. India stands at 318/2 at stumps of Day 1.