England's cricket fraternity received a monumental announcement as veteran fast bowler James Anderson declared his retirement from Test cricket after the first match of the upcoming three-game series against the West Indies at Lord's. The historic Test is scheduled for July 10, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning two decades.

Anderson, who made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2003, holds the record for the most wickets by any pace bowler in Test history, with an impressive tally of 700 wickets in 187 Test matches. The 41-year-old confirmed the news via a personal statement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country and play the sport he has cherished since childhood.

In his Instagram post, Anderson reflected on his incredible journey and acknowledged the support of his family, including his wife Daniella and children Lola and Ruby, as well as his parents. He thanked his teammates and coaches for making his cricketing career "the best job in the world."

Looking ahead, Anderson expressed excitement for new challenges and hinted at indulging in his passion for golf during retirement. His decision comes after a conversation with England's Test coach, Brendon McCullum, who reportedly visited the UK from New Zealand to discuss Anderson's future plans.

Despite reaching the milestone of 700 Test wickets earlier this year during England's tour of India, Anderson's recent performances have faced scrutiny. His workload during the Indian series was relatively lighter, and he struggled to make a significant impact in the last Ashes tour against Australia.

In addition to his Test career, Anderson has represented England in 194 One Day Internationals (ODIs), claiming 269 wickets, and played 19 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during his illustrious career.

Anderson's retirement marks the end of an era in English cricket, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and a remarkable contribution to the sport.