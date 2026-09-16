James Rodríguez retires from international football after 13-year Colombia career

Colombia midfielder James Rodríguez has announced his retirement from international football, ending a 13-year career with the national team.

The 35-year-old confirmed his decision in a message to fans on X on September 15, thanking Colombians for the memories he shared while representing the national side.

"The moment has come. Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear, and every dream we shared together. Representing the Colombian national team was one of the greatest honours of my life. Thank you, Colombia, and forever," Rodríguez wrote.

His final appearance for Colombia came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team were knocked out by Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Rodríguez first became a global star at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He scored six goals to finish as the tournament's top scorer and helped Colombia reach the quarter-finals. His volley against Uruguay in the last 16 was also named the tournament's best goal.

The former Real Madrid player went on to represent Colombia at the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, becoming one of the most recognisable figures of the national team over the past decade.

He leaves international football with 131 caps, 31 goals and 43 assists for Colombia. Across his four World Cup appearances, Rodríguez scored 10 goals and recorded four assists, according to the figures provided.

Rodríguez was also a key player in Colombia's Copa América campaigns. He helped the team finish runners-up in 2016 and reach the final again in 2024, when Colombia lost to Argentina.

At the Copa América, he made 14 appearances, scoring once and providing eight assists.

His retirement brings an end to one of the most prominent international careers in Colombian football, spanning more than a decade and four World Cup campaigns.