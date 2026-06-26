Japan, Sweden reach World Cup round of 32 after stalemate

Japan and Sweden secured their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after playing out a 1-1 draw in their final Group F fixture at Dallas Stadium on Thursday (local time).

The result saw Japan finish the group stage unbeaten with one win and two draws, while Sweden collected enough points to advance to the knockout stage. The Netherlands topped Group F with two wins and a draw from their three matches.

The first half was an evenly contested affair, with both teams maintaining disciplined defensive structures and creating few clear chances. Japan enjoyed greater possession and dictated play in midfield, but struggled to break down Sweden's defence.

Both sides were dealt injury setbacks before the interval. Sweden defender Isak Hien was forced off with an injury, while Japan replaced Ko Itakura before half-time. Japan came closest to scoring through Keito Nakamura, whose effort was denied by Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, leaving the match goalless at the break.

Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda, who finished off a well-worked move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda.

Sweden responded swiftly six minutes later when Anthony Elanga capitalised on a loose ball, cut inside from the flank and curled a strike beyond Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to level the scores.

Both teams made tactical substitutions in the closing stages as they looked to preserve the draw, knowing it would be enough to secure qualification. Sweden pressed from several late set-pieces, but Suzuki produced a composed display to ensure the score remained unchanged.

The 1-1 result confirmed Japan and Sweden's progression to the Round of 32, while the Netherlands finished as Group F winners.