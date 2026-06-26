Japan's Nagatomo becomes first Asian to play in five FIFA World Cups

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo etched his name into football history by becoming the first Asian player to appear in five FIFA World Cups during his side's 1-1 Group F draw against Sweden at Dallas Stadium on June 26.

The 39-year-old added the 2026 tournament to previous appearances at the 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia and 2022 Qatar World Cups, joining an exclusive group of players to have featured in five or more editions of the global tournament.

Nagatomo is now the 10th player in football history to achieve the feat. The list includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have each played in six World Cups, alongside Luka Modrić, Luis Suárez, Manuel Neuer, Lothar Matthäus, Andrés Guardado, Rafael Márquez and Antonio Carbajal.

Japan also secured progression to the Round of 32 after holding Sweden to a 1-1 draw, finishing the group stage unbeaten.

After a goalless first half marked by disciplined defending and injuries to Sweden's Isak Hien and Japan's Ko Itakura, Japan took the lead in the 56th minute. Daizen Maeda finished off a well-worked move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda to put his side ahead.

Sweden responded six minutes later when Anthony Elanga collected a loose ball, cut inside and curled a precise effort beyond goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to level the score.

Both teams adopted a cautious approach in the closing stages, knowing a draw would be enough to secure qualification. Sweden threatened from late set-pieces, but Suzuki stood firm to preserve the result.

The draw ensured both Japan and Sweden advanced from Group F to the knockout stage, with Japan completing the group phase without defeat.