Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed history as Jasprit Bumrah became India's fastest bowler to claim 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in just 8,484 deliveries. The pace spearhead reached the milestone by dismissing Travis Head during day four of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

The 30-year-old speedster joins an elite club alongside Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada, who also reached the landmark in 44 Tests. What sets Bumrah apart is his exceptional bowling average of 19.56 - the best among all bowlers who have taken 200 or more Test wickets.

Breaking Mohammed Shami's national record, who needed 9,896 balls to reach the same milestone, Bumrah now stands fourth globally in terms of deliveries bowled. Only Pakistan's Waqar Younis (7,725), South Africa's Dale Steyn (7,848), and Kagiso Rabada (8,154) have achieved the feat in fewer deliveries.

The pacer's journey to 200 wickets has been nothing short of remarkable. While R Ashwin remains the quickest Indian to the mark in terms of matches (38), Bumrah's strike rate is bettered only by Rabada and Steyn among those in the 200-wicket club.

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