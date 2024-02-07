In light of his outstanding bowling performance in the Vizag Test, India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken the top spot in the most recent ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings.

For the first time, a pacer from India has risen to the top of the Test bowling rankings.

Bumrah rose to the top for the first time on the back of his tremendous match figures of 9/91 during his side's series-equaling 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Vizag, an effort that saw the right-arm pacer become the first quick from India claim the top Test ranking.

With his nine-wicket haul in the second Test, Bumrah was named Player of the Match and moved up three spots in the most recent Test bowlers rankings, unseating teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to the top.

After taking just three wickets for India in that match, Ashwin, who has been ranked number one since March of last year, drops to third place in the latest Test bowling rankings. Kagiso Rabada, the speed spearhead from South Africa, is still in second position after missing the Proteas' Test series in New Zealand.

It is the first time Bumrah has held the top spot, as the 30-year-old has never finished higher than third despite having 10 five-wicket hauls for his country in 34 Test match outings. Bumrah has two five-wicket hauls in Test matches in 2024, with stats of 6/61 against South Africa in Cape Town at the start of the year and a similarly spectacular spell of 6/45 in his most recent game against England.

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