Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has carved his name into history, achieving the highest ICC Test bowling ranking ever for an Indian. On Wednesday, Bumrah surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin's previous best of 904 rating points, climbing to an extraordinary 907 points.



This achievement places him joint-17th on the all-time list alongside England’s legendary Derek Underwood. Bumrah’s stellar performances during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, including a nine-wicket haul in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Test, have cemented his position as the world’s No. 1 Test bowler in the latest ICC rankings update.

Other key bowling rankings updates:

Pat Cummins (Australia): The Australian skipper gained 15 rating points after a six-wicket effort in the Boxing Day Test against India. He now ranks third among Test bowlers and Test all-rounders, bolstered by his pivotal 90-run knock in Australia’s emphatic win.

Marco Jansen (South Africa): With a seven-wicket haul against Pakistan, Jansen broke into the top five Test bowlers for the first time, crossing the 800-point mark to achieve a career-high.

Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe): The young Zimbabwean entered the top 100 Test bowlers following a maiden five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the Boxing Day Test.



Significant movements were also recorded in the ICC Test batting rankings:

Aiden Markram (South Africa): Returned to the top 20 after scores of 89 and 37 in South Africa’s win over Pakistan, securing their spot in the ICC Test Championship final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): Advanced to a career-best fourth position.

Steve Smith (Australia): Climbed three spots to seventh.

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan): Rose to sixth with a three-place jump.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (India): Made a notable leap of 20 places to rank 53rd.

The Boxing Day Test in Bulawayo further shook the rankings, with Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah (up 21 places to 52nd) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (up 25 places to 57th) achieving career-best rankings following their double centuries. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams reached 19th position, marking the highest rating for a Zimbabwean batter since Brendan Taylor in 2014.



The ongoing T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka also saw upward trends:

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): Edged closer to the top five T20I batters.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): Entered the top 10 bowlers with consistent performances.

These rankings underscore the fierce competition in international cricket, with players continuously raising the bar across all formats. With such dynamic shifts, the upcoming contests promise to be nothing short of electrifying.